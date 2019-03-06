7 Must Try French Fries
In Collaberation with LAEats
LAeats understands that people in Los Angeles and Southern California know and love their french fries. Since the bar is set high, we decided to share a list of our 7 MUST TRY French Fries that will get you looking for the closest option ASAP.
This list of french fries ranges from the best Chili Cheese Fries, all the way to some of LA's most traditional Frites. You'll find the perfect steak house fries and a bag of chips that will change how you view fries forever.
Fries are about more than their shape and size, it's also how they are cooked as an important way to set each type of fry apart. We have french fries cooked in vegetable oil, others in duck fat, and some just covered in pastrami. No matter what type of french fries you love, we have you covered.
All of LA can be called Fry Country, and we have the most essential set of MUST TRY french fries. From amazing Jo-Jos (A new type of fry LAeats just tried) Downtown inside of the Grand Central Market to a Bag of Chips in the Beverly Center, expect to change where you'll be looking for LA's best fried potatoes.
7. Hot Motha Cluckers- Loaded Tender Fries
Sherman Oaks, CA
Sherman Oaks, CA

LOADED TENDER FRIES -- $12.00

Hot Motha Clucker is run by two brothers out of the Sherman Oaks Carwash from 7 pm - 12 pm.

LOADED TENDER FRIES Cheesy Fries Topped w/Chopped Tenders
6. Carney Train- Chili Cheese Fries
West Hollywood, CA (Sunset Strip)
West Hollywood, CA (Sunset Strip)

CHILI CHEESE FRIES -- $4.60 (Large)

Carney's Train was first opens on the Sunset Strip in 1975, & a second location in Studio City in 1981.

LATE NIGHT EATS: Sunset open until midnight Sun-Thurs, 3am Fri/Sat. Studio City open until 10pm in & 12am Fri/Sat.
5. Easy's- Easy's Bag of Chips
Beverly Hills, CA Beverly Center
Beverly Hills, CA Beverly Center

EASY'S BAG OF CHIPS -- $6.00

Easy's diner offers their take on French Fries - Easy's Bag of Chips, where you can select from a variety of traditional potato chips seasoning: Plain, Sour Cream & Onion (as shown), BBQ, Cheddar & Vinegar, Steak & Potato
4. Petit Trios- Frites
Los Angeles,CA
Los Angeles,CA

FRITES -- $9.00

Petit Trios Le Valley now has a Baked Alaska on the dessert menu and it's made with pistachio ice cream & orange ice cream.
3. Langer's Deli- Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA

PASTRAMI CHILI CHEESE FRIES -- $13.95

Langer's Delicatessen hand slices all their Pastrami, so that it's cut perfectly against the grain on each slice, get it by 4pm.

Norm Langer won't ever slice his Pastrami on a machine. One reasons is he doesn't want any cold fat coating the blade from the last cut of meat, as it could harm the quality of the next cut.
2. APL- Duck Fat Fries
Hollywood, CA
Hollywood, CA

DUCK FAT FRIES -- $9.00

APL Restaurant has an amazing dry aging room in the basement of the restaurant, allowing APL to dry age their meat to perfection.

DUCK FAT FRIES Malt Vinegar, Salt
1. Lucy Bird- JO-JOs
LA-DTLA- Grand Central Market
LA-DTLA- Grand Central Market

JO-JO's -- $3.00

Lucky Bird makes homemade lemonade custard doughnuts on Sundays. Check for availability.

Jo-Jos Breaded fried potato wedges w/ paprika aioli