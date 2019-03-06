In Collaberation with LAEats

LAeats understands that people in Los Angeles and Southern California know and love their french fries. Since the bar is set high, we decided to share a list of our 7 MUST TRY French Fries that will get you looking for the closest option ASAP.

This list of french fries ranges from the best Chili Cheese Fries, all the way to some of LA's most traditional Frites. You'll find the perfect steak house fries and a bag of chips that will change how you view fries forever.

Fries are about more than their shape and size, it's also how they are cooked as an important way to set each type of fry apart. We have french fries cooked in vegetable oil, others in duck fat, and some just covered in pastrami. No matter what type of french fries you love, we have you covered.

All of LA can be called Fry Country, and we have the most essential set of MUST TRY french fries. From amazing Jo-Jos (A new type of fry LAeats just tried) Downtown inside of the Grand Central Market to a Bag of Chips in the Beverly Center, expect to change where you'll be looking for LA's best fried potatoes.

7. Hot Motha Cluckers- Loaded Tender Fries

Sherman Oaks, CA

6. Carney Train- Chili Cheese Fries

West Hollywood, CA (Sunset Strip)

5. Easy's- Easy's Bag of Chips

Beverly Hills, CA Beverly Center

4. Petit Trios- Frites

Los Angeles,CA

3. Langer's Deli- Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

Los Angeles, CA

2. APL- Duck Fat Fries

Hollywood, CA

1. Lucy Bird- JO-JOs

LA-DTLA- Grand Central Market