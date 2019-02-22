7 Best Late Night Bites in LA

In Collaboration with LAEats

LAeats know what it's like to be up late looking for a great place to get a bite - finding everything's closed! So we're sharing 7 of the best places around LA where you can find great late night food.

No matter how late it is, no matter what type of food you're craving we have a place for you to get a great late nite bite.

No surprise some of our favorite late night places to eat are all over Los Angeles; from a classic LA deli open 24/7 on Fairfax Ave., to a great new vegan burger spot on Western Ave. in KTown, and also right down the street from taco cart that will give you dinner and a show.

7. Tommy's Burger

Double Chili Cheese Burger

Open 24 Hours a Day 7 Days a Week

6. Monty's Good Burger

Double (Impossible Patty, Follow Your Heart Vegan Cheese, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Grilled Onions on a Bosch Bakery Potato Bun)

Sunday - Wednesday 11 am - 11 pmThursday - Saturday 11 am - 1 am

5. Hot Motha Cluckers

Loaded Tender Fries (French Fires, Chopped Hot Chicken Tenders, Secret Sauce)

Open 7pm - 12 pm

4. Prime Pizza

Garlic Knots

Sunday - Thursday 11 am-11 pm Friday & Saturday 11 am–2 am

3. Tacos 1986

Vampiros (Mushroom & Chicken)

Monday - Thursday 6 pm-12 pm Friday & Saturday 6pm - 3 am

2. Pinks

The Brando Dog (9” stretch dog, mustard, onions, chili, shredded cheddar cheese)

1. Canters