This $3 Fashion Accessory Is Proof The 90s Are Taking Over

You betta werk! 

April 11, 2019

The 90s are back and better than ever, but most importantly it's taking over the fashion scene again from crop tops to cargo pants.

So what's trending this time?

A $3 pearl hair clip from Amazon. Hair clips are flooding our Instagram feeds, which means we HAVE to have it. 

Casual pearls -- @justinemarjan

A post shared by Brittany Xavier (@brittanyxavier) on

Do you think you can rock the pearl hair clip? 

No bad hair days. ✨ Tap the link in our bio to see the hair accessories we're adding to our carts. @etiquetanegrahn

A post shared by Amazon Fashion (@amazonfashion) on

Love it or hate it? 

 

Tags: 
fashion
hair
accessory
hair clips
hairstyle
women
trending
Instagram
lifestyle
cute

