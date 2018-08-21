VMA's Best Moments
The MTV Video Music Awards took place last night at Radio City Music Hall. Camila Cabello took home some of the biggest awards of the night with Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Cardi B had the most nominations of the night taking home two out of the ten categories and Jennifer Lopez became the first-ever Latin artist to recieve the VMA's highest honor: The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Take a look at some of the winner highligts from the ceremony.
Video of the Year: Camila Cabello – “Havana” ft. Young Thug
Best Artist of the Year: Camila Cabello
CONGRATS TO @Camila_Cabello ❤️— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018
ARTIST OF THE YEAR.
AND.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR. #VMAs -- pic.twitter.com/umhwMcTCMm
Song of the Year: Post Malone – “rockstar” ft. 21 Savage
Congrats @PostMalone on winning #VMAs Song of the Year ---- pic.twitter.com/gDkSwlj6hG— MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018
Best New Artist: Cardi B
Song of the Summer: Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – “I Like It”
-- Annnnd the #VMA for Song of Summer goes to...--— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018
-- your girl @iamcardib for "I Like It" -- pic.twitter.com/YwQriYd3RL
Best Collaboration: Jennifer Lopez – “Dinero” ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B
ANOTHER ONE for the Dinero trio @JLo, @djkhaled and @iamcardib! Congrats on winning Best Collaboration! #VMAs pic.twitter.com/5hYe0hxUjY— MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018
Best Pop Music Video: Ariana Grande
Congrats @ArianaGrande on winning Best Pop Video at the 2018 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3lrTAcvhrz— MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018
Best Hip-Hop Video: Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”
The #VMA for Best Hip Hop goes to.....@NICKIMINAJ ------------ pic.twitter.com/gmpodMy5x4— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 21, 2018
Video With a Message: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best Choreography: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best Direction: Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Congrats to #ChildishGambino for winning Best Video w/ a Message for #ThisIsAmerica #VMAs pic.twitter.com/OzbRcU6KGa— MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018
Best Push Artist of the Year: Hayley Kiyoko
Watch @HayleyKiyoko accept her award for “Push Artist of the Year” and get super emotional about it on the #VMAs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/1wndHmdzGu— Pop Crave (@PopCraveNet) August 21, 2018
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Jennifer Lopez
But who else can kill the game for TWENTY years? Congrats @JLo! pic.twitter.com/90lhmJBdX9— MTV (@MTV) August 21, 2018
See the complete list of winners:
Video of the year:
"Havana," Camila Cabello
Artist of the year:
Camila Cabello
Best direction:
"This is America," Childish Gambino
Best art direction:
"APES**T," The Carters
Song of summer:
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin
Best collaboration:
"Dinero," Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Cardi B
Best cinematography:
"APES**T," The Carter
Best choreography:
"This is America," Childish Gambino
Best visual effects:
"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA
Best editing:
"Lemon," N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna
Best dance video:
"Lonely Together," Avicii feat. Rita Ora
Best rock video:
"Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons
Best new artist:
Cardi B
Best Latin video:
"Mi Gente," J. Balvin
Song of the year:
"rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone
Best pop video:
"No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande
Best hip-hop video:
"Chun Li," Nicki Minaj
Push artist of the year:
Hayley Kiyoko
Michael Jackson Vanguard Award:
Jennifer Lopez