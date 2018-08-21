VMA's Best Moments

The MTV Video Music Awards took place last night at Radio City Music Hall. Camila Cabello took home some of the biggest awards of the night with Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Cardi B had the most nominations of the night taking home two out of the ten categories and Jennifer Lopez became the first-ever Latin artist to recieve the VMA's highest honor: The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Take a look at some of the winner highligts from the ceremony.

See the complete list of winners:

Video of the year:

"Havana," Camila Cabello

Artist of the year:

Camila Cabello

Best direction:

"This is America," Childish Gambino

Best art direction:

"APES**T," The Carters

Song of summer:

"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

Best collaboration:

"Dinero," Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and Cardi B

Best cinematography:

"APES**T," The Carter

Best choreography:

"This is America," Childish Gambino

Best visual effects:

"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA

Best editing:

"Lemon," N.E.R.D. feat. Rihanna

Best dance video:

"Lonely Together," Avicii feat. Rita Ora

Best rock video:

"Whatever It Takes," Imagine Dragons

Best new artist:

Cardi B

Best Latin video:

"Mi Gente," J. Balvin

Song of the year:

"rockstar" feat. 21 Savage, Post Malone

Best pop video:

"No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande

Best hip-hop video:

"Chun Li," Nicki Minaj

Push artist of the year:

Hayley Kiyoko

Michael Jackson Vanguard Award:

Jennifer Lopez