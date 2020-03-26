13 Puppies That Tell Us Everything Will Be Okay

March 26, 2020

Take a break from the news and take a look at 13 furry babies that remind us how insanely incredible it is to share this Earth with amazing creatures!

1. Friendship knows no boundaries... or species.

2. Puppies make humans smile, but if we're good too, puppies smile back!

3. A puppy AND a Jonas brother? Swoon!

4. A napping puppy and horse, need we say more?

-- horsesclubb / Instagram pic.twitter.com/D4L4XSOaJ4-- Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) March 23, 2020

5. Puppy vs. Puppy

6. IT'S SO FLUFFY!

7. Tipping fluffballs

8. Social distancing at its best

9. Free dachshund hugs? We're down!

10. A baby teaching a baby

11. Mood

12. Too cute. Can't handle it.

13. It's official, our hearts have melted!

Recent On-Demand Audio

Morning Show
Its Friday! (Or Is It?) Are You Drinking or Eating More During Quarantine?! AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
Why Is Krystal Bee Walking Around Naked During Quarantine? AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
Chelsea Got Herself A Facetime Date During Quarantine! AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
Would You Quarantine w/ Your Ex? AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
Morning Show
What's The Weirdest Thing You Purchased During Quarantine? AMP Morning Show with Booker, Chelsea and Krystal Bee
View More On-Demand Audio