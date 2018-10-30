10 Ways to Spice Up Your Block Party

Planning the perfect block party for the neighborhood? We've got you covered: ahead, 10 ways to spice up a neighborhood gathering. And make sure to enter the Rock Your Block contest (powered by Nextdoor and Subaru) for a chance to win a block party in your neighborhood. Details here.

Put the barbeque in the BBQ

From chili-glazed pork ribs to slow-cooked brisket, the best way to turn a neighborhood gathering into one the neighbors won't soon forget is with some good ol' fashioned BBQ. Get some inspiration for recipes here.

Get the kids bouncing

The only thing kids love more than jumping up and down is jumping up and down inside a bounce house. Los Angeles residents, rent one here.

Neighbors helping neighbors

Why do you need to be responsible for feeding everyone on the block? Make your block party a potluck affair and let everyone share in the responsibilities (find some recipe ideas here).

Photo booth on a budget

Say cheese without the cost. Set up a photo booth on the DIY train, details here.

Fun and games

Set aside an afternoon before your big event and put together a cornhole set (regulation, of course).

Popcorn.gif

Order some flavor toppings and corn kernels and create a make-your-own popcorn station that kids and adults will love.

Spin some tunes

Psst, just make sure to download the Radio.com app.

Bob for apples

'Tis the season!

We all scream for ice cream

'Tis always the season. Set up a table with some of your favorite ice cream flavors and toppings for a treat people of all ages will enjoy.