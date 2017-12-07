SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Donate

Win Six Flags Magic Mountain Tickets To Experience Holiday In The Park

AMP

Ready to make your holiday season sparkle? AMP Radio has your chance to experience Holiday in the Park, a winter wonderland for the whole family to enjoy! Listen all weekend for your chance to win.  Caller 9 at 877-971-HITS wins!

Spend the day on the most thrilling collection of coasters around including The New Revolution featuring Santa’s Wild Sleigh Ride VR, enjoy a holiday treat, and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.  Then at 5pm each night the magic of the season takes over and the park will light up into a dazzling winter spectacular!  From coasters to cocoa it’s a holiday spectacular you won’t want to miss!

Select dates now through December 31st experience a thrilling display of over one million lights, festive shows and activities, and special seasonal treats throughout the Park!

Not a winner? You can still share in the holiday fun. Visit sixflags.com for the best deals on tickets and Season Passes.

Holiday in the Park tickets are valid December 16-24 & 26-31.

Comments are closed.

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music Station

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live