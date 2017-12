Listen all weekend and be caller 9 at 877-971-HITS to celebrate New Year’s Eve VEGAS Style with Maroon 5 at Mandalay Bay Events Center December 30th & 31st!

Each winner scores a pair of tickets to the show PLUS a 2-night stay at Mandalay Bay!

You must be 21+ years old in order to be eligible to win.

For tickets and info: http://bit.ly/M5NYEVegas