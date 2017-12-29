By Sarah Carroll
Seems hard to believe 2017 has come to a close, but here we are!
These last 365 days brought us so many great bops. Earlier today, we counted down the top 97 songs of 2017. Check out the full list below:
1. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
2. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
3. Love on the Brain – Rihanna
4. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes
5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
6. It Ain’t Me – Kygo x Selena Gomez
7. Location – Khalid
8. Attention – Charlie Puth
9. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
10. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
11. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
12. Stay – Zedd, Alessia Cara
13. Slow Hands – Niall Horan
14. Paris – The Chainsmokers
15. Starboy – The Weeknd
16. Redbone – Childish Gambino
17. Side To Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj
18. Mi Gente – J. Balvin, Willy William ft. Beyonce
19. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller
20. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn, Taylor Swift
21. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic ft. Khalid, Alessia Cara
22. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake, Justin Bieber
23. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars
24. Passionfruit Drake
25. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello
26. LOVE. – Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari
27. Believer – Imagine Dragons
28. Unforgettable – French Montana ft. Swae Lee
29. Now or Never – Halsey
30. Slide – Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean, Migos
31. Strip That Down – Liam Payne ft. Quavo
32. Fake Love – Drake
33. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
34. I’m The One – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne
35. Malibu – Miley Cyrus
36. Closer – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
37. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith
38. HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar
39. Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul, Anne-Marie
40. Cold – Maroon 5 ft. Future
41. Wish I Knew You – The Revivalists
42. Feels – Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry
43. Bounce Back – Big Sean
44. Cold Water – Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber, MØ
45. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. SZA
46. Needed Me – Rihanna
47. Thunder – Imagine Dragons
48. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift
49. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane
50. Havana – Camila Cabello
51. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur
52. For Free – DJ Khaled ft. Drake
53. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran
54. Rockstar – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage
55. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley
56. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
57. goosebumps – Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar
58. Friends – Justin Bieber + Bloodpop
59. Heathens – Twenty One Pilots
60. Versace on the Floor – Bruno Mars
61. New Rules – Dua Lipa
62. Praying – Kesha
63. How Long – Charlie Puth
64. Bad And Boujee – Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert
65. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
66. …Ready For It – Taylor Swift
67. Young, Dumb, And Broke – Khalid
68. Bad At Love – Halsey
69. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato
70. Congratulations – Post Malone ft. Quavo
71. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez
72. What About Us – P!nk
73. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B
74. Get Low – Zedd, Liam Payne
75. Know No Better – Major Lazer ft. Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Quavo
76. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles
77. No Promises – Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato
78. Heavy – Linkin Park ft. Kiiara
79. 2U – David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber
80. Crying in the Club – Camila Cabello
81. Not Nice – PARTYNEXTDOOR
82. The Greatest – Sia
83. Fetish – Selena Gomez ft. Gucci Mane
84. Just Hold On – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
85. This Town – Niall Horan
86. All Night – Chance The Rapper ft. Knox Fortune
87. We Don’t Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez
88. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
89. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello
90. Shining – DJ Khaled ft. Jay-Z, Beyonce
91. End Game – Taylor Swift ft. Ed Sheeran, Future
92. One Foot – Walk The Moon
93. Issues – Julia Michaels
94. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
95. Swish Swish – Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj
96. Faking It – Calvin Harris ft. Kehlani, Lil Yachty
97. Best Friend – Sofi Tukker
