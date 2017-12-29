By Sarah Carroll

Seems hard to believe 2017 has come to a close, but here we are!

These last 365 days brought us so many great bops. Earlier today, we counted down the top 97 songs of 2017. Check out the full list below:

1. Despacito – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

2. Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

3. Love on the Brain – Rihanna

4. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back – Shawn Mendes

5. That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

6. It Ain’t Me – Kygo x Selena Gomez

7. Location – Khalid

8. Attention – Charlie Puth

9. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd

10. Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

11. Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

12. Stay – Zedd, Alessia Cara

13. Slow Hands – Niall Horan

14. Paris – The Chainsmokers

15. Starboy – The Weeknd

16. Redbone – Childish Gambino

17. Side To Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj

18. Mi Gente – J. Balvin, Willy William ft. Beyonce

19. Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

20. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn, Taylor Swift

21. 1-800-273-8255 – Logic ft. Khalid, Alessia Cara

22. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake, Justin Bieber

23. 24K Magic – Bruno Mars

24. Passionfruit Drake

25. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello

26. LOVE. – Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari

27. Believer – Imagine Dragons

28. Unforgettable – French Montana ft. Swae Lee

29. Now or Never – Halsey

30. Slide – Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean, Migos

31. Strip That Down – Liam Payne ft. Quavo

32. Fake Love – Drake

33. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

34. I’m The One – DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne

35. Malibu – Miley Cyrus

36. Closer – The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey

37. Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

38. HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

39. Rockabye – Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul, Anne-Marie

40. Cold – Maroon 5 ft. Future

41. Wish I Knew You – The Revivalists

42. Feels – Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry

43. Bounce Back – Big Sean

44. Cold Water – Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber, MØ

45. What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. SZA

46. Needed Me – Rihanna

47. Thunder – Imagine Dragons

48. Look What You Made Me Do – Taylor Swift

49. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane

50. Havana – Camila Cabello

51. Say You Won’t Let Go – James Arthur

52. For Free – DJ Khaled ft. Drake

53. Castle on the Hill – Ed Sheeran

54. Rockstar – Post Malone ft. 21 Savage

55. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley

56. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

57. goosebumps – Travis Scott ft. Kendrick Lamar

58. Friends – Justin Bieber + Bloodpop

59. Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

60. Versace on the Floor – Bruno Mars

61. New Rules – Dua Lipa

62. Praying – Kesha

63. How Long – Charlie Puth

64. Bad And Boujee – Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert

65. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

66. …Ready For It – Taylor Swift

67. Young, Dumb, And Broke – Khalid

68. Bad At Love – Halsey

69. Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

70. Congratulations – Post Malone ft. Quavo

71. Bad Liar – Selena Gomez

72. What About Us – P!nk

73. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

74. Get Low – Zedd, Liam Payne

75. Know No Better – Major Lazer ft. Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Quavo

76. Sign of the Times – Harry Styles

77. No Promises – Cheat Codes ft. Demi Lovato

78. Heavy – Linkin Park ft. Kiiara

79. 2U – David Guetta ft. Justin Bieber

80. Crying in the Club – Camila Cabello

81. Not Nice – PARTYNEXTDOOR

82. The Greatest – Sia

83. Fetish – Selena Gomez ft. Gucci Mane

84. Just Hold On – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

85. This Town – Niall Horan

86. All Night – Chance The Rapper ft. Knox Fortune

87. We Don’t Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez

88. Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

89. Wolves – Selena Gomez x Marshmello

90. Shining – DJ Khaled ft. Jay-Z, Beyonce

91. End Game – Taylor Swift ft. Ed Sheeran, Future

92. One Foot – Walk The Moon

93. Issues – Julia Michaels

94. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

95. Swish Swish – Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj

96. Faking It – Calvin Harris ft. Kehlani, Lil Yachty

97. Best Friend – Sofi Tukker

