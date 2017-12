Guess what? We’re going commercial free for New Year’s Eve!

Beginning at noon, we’re counting down the Top 97 Songs of 2017. Who topped this year’s list? You’ll have to listen to find out!

Then put on your party pants at 6pm because we’ll spinning all the bops for your NYE party. Pop that bubbly because we’ll be jamming ALL NIGHT LONG!

Our very own McCabe will be ringing in 2018 with you, so let AMP Radio be your soundtrack for the night.

Not near a radio? Stream us at ampradio.com/listen to join the party!

