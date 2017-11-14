Enter To Win The Crack Shack $50 Gift Card

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to The Crack Shack!

Acclaimed Top Chef All-Stars winner Richard Blais and business partner Mike Rosen are proud to announce the expansion of their cult-favorite The Crack Shack brand into the Orange County fast casual dining landscape. Occupying the former Chase Bank site on the bustling corner of Street East 17th Street and Orange Avenue, the opening brings the brand’s playful approach to traditional chicken and eggs to one of the Costa Mesa’s busiest intersections.

The Crack Shack Costa Mesa will feature the brand’s all-day selection devoted to fried (or grilled) chicken and egg-centric dishes conceptualized by Chefs Blais and Jon Sloan. Sourcing both produce and proteins from boutique local farms, the menu utilizes free range, non-GMO eggs and high-end organic ingredients while relying on its own custom bread program to produce hundreds of handcrafted English muffins daily.