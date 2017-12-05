Enter To Win STRONGER On Blu-ray

Enter below for a chance to win STRONGER on Blu-ray. AMP Radio wants to give you 2 copies of the film, one to keep and one to give! Based on the inspiring true story of Jeff Bauman, a survivor of the Boston Marathon bombing, Oscar® nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy® winner Tatiana Maslany star in STRONGER.

“One of the Best Films of the Year ” says National Review and Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, STRONGER stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Jeff Bauman, a working-class Bostonian who was at the 2013 marathon when the bomb blast occurred and he tragically lost both of his legs. After regaining consciousness Jeff was able to help law enforcement identify one of the bombers, but his own battle had just begun. Jeff’s deeply personal journey tests a family’s bond and defines a community’s pride as he overcomes adversity to become the living embodiment of “Boston Strong.”

Own STRONGER. Now on Digital HD, Blu-ray and DVD available December 19.