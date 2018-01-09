Enter To Win Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration Tickets

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration!

Knott’s Berry Farm will kick off its 2018 Seasons of Fun with the addition of the all-new Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration, uniquely dedicated to celebrating the beloved PEANUTS characters. Guests can join Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy and the rest of the PEANUTS Gang as the park celebrates the world Charles M. Schultz created. The park will be adorned with PEANUTS inspired décor, new character experiences, comic strip inspired photo opportunities, deliciously themed-treats and new whimsical shows.

The Knott’s PEANUTS Celebration will take place weekends starting January 27 through February 25, 2018, plus Presidents’ Day.