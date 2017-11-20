Enter To Win ‘Disney On Ice’ Tickets

Disney On Ice presents Follow Your Heart is coming to the Los Angeles area December 14th through January 7th. Get your tickets today at DisneyOnIce.com or Ticketmaster, and experience a spectacular, adventure-packed journey!

Show Information:

STAPLES Center: Dec. 14‐17, 2017

Honda Center: Dec. 20‐24, 2017

Long Beach Arena: Dec. 27, 2017 – Jan. 1, 2018

Citizens Business Bank Arena: Jan. 3‐7, 2018

Enter below for a chance to win a four-pack of vouchers to Disney on Ice: Follow Your Heart!

