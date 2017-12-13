Enter To Win An Urban Plates $50 Gift Card

Enter below for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Urban Plates!

Urban Plates provides a wide variety of quality, delicious food with complete, chef-inspired meals made on-site daily at each of its 12 locations – including Pasadena, Playa Vista, Thousand Oaks, and Brea. Plus, in February 2018, Urban Plates will open its 13th location in Woodland Hills (on Ventura Blvd., near Topanga Canyon Blvd.).

Urban Plates’ elevated fast casual service is fully transparent and interactive with chefs; giving guests total control over their food choices. Serving made-from-scratch complete meal plates, salads, hand-carved sandwiches, slow-cooked braises, and hot and chilled sides, guests also enjoy Urban Plates’ natural juice Replenishers, local wines and craft beers, and exquisite desserts.

Urban Plates is open for lunch and dinner with relaxed indoor seating and spacious outdoor patios (some have fire pits). Dine in, take out, or order online for pick up, delivery and catering also available.

From everyday celebrations to festive parties at the home or office, Urban Plates has you covered year-round with ready-to-serve, family-style catering. Urban Plates’ offers Holiday Family Meals, Sides and Whole Cakes and Tarts now available to pre-order at urbanplates.com for holiday take-out. This holiday, seasonal sweets include a vegan, gluten free Pumpkin Walnut Cake, with layers of pumpkin spice cake and pumpkin mousse, or the Apple Caramel Cake filled with organic Granny Smith apples, spice cake and caramel buttercream.