Enter To Win A Gold Toe® Ultimate Holiday Sock-ing Stuffer Prize Pack

Enter below for your chance to win the ultimate Ultimate Sock-ing Stuffer Prize Pack to make sure your holidays are merry and bright!

Leading sock brand Gold Toe® wants to help you put a hold on being cold this season by giving away the Ultimate Holiday Sock-ing Stuffer Prize Pack, including an assortment of stylish socks and a $50 cash card.

From traditional dress socks to bold fashion and active wear options, Gold Toe has an assortment of quality apparel to help dress you for all holiday occasions.

Going beyond solely looking fashionable, for more than 80 years Gold Toe has designed its socks and apparel for long lasting and comfortable wear, making them a great gift for everyone on your list.

You can find Gold Toe products now at department stores nationwide including Macys, Kohl’s and JCPenney and online at Amazon and goldtoe.com.