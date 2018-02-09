Enter For A Chance To Win WWE Monday Night Raw Tickets

Enter now for your chance to score a pair of tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw at Honda Center on Monday, February 26th! One grand prize winner will score a pair of upgraded seats!

See your WWE Raw superstars including: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, Matt Hardy, Kane, Cesaro and Sheamus, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, and many more!* WWE tickets start at $20 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, Honda Center Box office, and charge-by-phone 800-745-3000.

*Lineup subject to change.