Enter For A Chance To Win DISNEYLAND® Resort 1-Day, 1-Park Tickets

AMP Radio wants you to get more happy. And with a chance to visit the Disneyland® Resort, you’re sure to Get More Happy! You can’t help but get more happy when you’re at the Disneyland® Resort – it’s The Happiest Place On Earth!

You’ll get more adventure when you experience Star Wars: The Last Jedi! And get more magic with the return of the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! At Disney California Adventure ® Park, get more thrills when you rescue the Guardians on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! And more delicious flavors at the Food & Wine Festival March 2nd through April 12th. So come Get More Happy at the Disneyland® Resort.

Enter below for your chance to win 1-Day, 1-Park tickets for you and three friends to the Disneyland® Resort!

Win Four (4) 1-Day, 1-Park Disneyland Resort Tickets!

Contest Date Range: February 19, 2018 @ 12 am PT – February 25, 2018 @ 10 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Disneyland Resort, enter to win between 12:00am PT on February 19, 2018 and 10:00pm PT on February 25, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. Entrants may obtain “extra” entries if they “share” their entry with a friend on Twitter and Facebook and that friend validly enters the Contest using the link provided by the Entrant. There is no maximum number of “extra” entries. If a friend previously entered the Contest through a link from another Entrant, his/her attempt to enter the Contest through subsequent shared links may not constitute a “valid” entry (in which case, subsequent Entrants will not get “extra” entries for that particular friend). On or about February 26, 2018, up to one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive four (4) 1-Day, 1-Park Admission Tickets to the Disneyland Resort, courtesy of Disneyland. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $468.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.