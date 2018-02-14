Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West has got something to share.

The rapper and fashion mogul jumped on Instagram for the first time today (Feb. 14) since deactivating the account back in May of 2017.

The occasion: Valentine’s Day. He sent a visual message to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Babe” is hand written on a folded piece of paper in the Instagram image that was posted without a caption.

West followed that post with a series of images depicting iconic celebrity couples of the late 20th century, including Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim, and Madonna and Sean Penn.

Update: Kanye’s return to social media was brief. After over 50 posts in over twenty-four hours, Kanye once again deactivated his Instagram account.