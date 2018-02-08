Credit: Mark J. Rebilas /USA TODAY Sports

By Scott T. Sterling

Paris Hilton is making a special Valentine’s Day present just for you.

The mogul and heiress has revealed plans for a new single, “I Need You,” produced to celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year.

Hilton announced the impending music while discussing her impending nuptials to model/actor Chris Zylka, who inspired the track.

“It’s about the love of my life—my fiancé,” she told E! News about “I Need You,” which is slated to drop on Feb. 14.

Musically, Hilton has been spending quality time behind the decks as a DJ, spinning at high-profile clubs around the world.

Check out Hilton’s pin-up girl-like countdown to the song’s release at her Instagram account.