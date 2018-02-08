Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
Calvin Harris is back, and he’s got PartyNextDoor as his plus-one.
Related: Calvin Harris Teases New Music with Cryptic Times Square Billboard
Harris and the Canadian R&b crooner unite on “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” a percolating club track that combines Caribbean-by-way-of-Toronto island vibes with classic U.K. dubstep aesthetics.
Listen to “Nuh Ready Nuh Ready,” which does contain explicit lyrics, and hear Calvin Harris’ new sound over at Radio.com.