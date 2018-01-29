Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

There are big changes afoot in the world of Donald Glover.

The actor/musician has come one step closer to confirming the end of his successful musical alter ego, Childish Gambino.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Set Photo Unveils Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian



“I stand by that,” Glover said in the press room following last night’s 60th annual GRAMMY awards (where he was nominated and performed as Childish Gambino) in response to his original claim to end the musical moniker. “I’m really appreciative of this. I’m making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.”

“I think if a lot of things had death clauses in them, we wouldn’t have a lot of problems in the world, to be honest,” Glover added. “I think endings are good because they force things to get better” (via Variety).

Glover has also caught the eye of legendary producer Quincy Jones, who recently revealed that he’d like it very much if the actor played him in an upcoming biopic.

The 84-year-old Jones was discussing plans for his 85th year of life with GQ, including a Netflix documentary and a proposed ten-part TV biopic he hopes will star Glover. He also mentioned a CBS TV event hosted by Oprah Winfrey.