Just who runs the Carter household?
Filed Under:Beyonce, grammys, Jay-Z
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Blue Ivy wasn’t up for any awards last night (Jan. 28) at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, but she was one of the most talked about celebrities to attend.

The six-year-old daughter of JAY-Z and Beyoncé stole the show mid-ceremony while Camila Cabello was delivering a moving speech in support of the Dreamers.

Related: JAY-Z and Beyoncé Share Star-Studded ‘Family Feud’ Video

As Blue Ivy’s parents applauded the former member of Fifth Harmony, the little girl was filmed in the front row motioning for Jay and Bey to stop clapping so she could hear the speech.

Cameras panned to the family at the most opportune time, catching her motioning to her parents to put their hands down and just listen to Cabello’s speech.

The reaction on Twitter was swift and hilarious, check out some of the best posts below.

More From 97.1 AMP Radio - LA's New Hit Music

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live