By Maura O’Malley

Days before the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, we wrote about Twenty One Pilots. Specifically, we wrote about Twenty One Pilots in their underwear.

That’s because in the interview below, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph revealed that if they were to ever win a GRAMMY, they’d accept the award in their underwear. As one does.

So, we took their word for it and made the call that they’d be seen in their underwear the night of the 59th GRAMMY Awards.

Lo and behold, because they’re men of their word, Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph stripped down to their skivvies the moment they were announced as the winners for the Best Pop Duo / Group Performance category for “Stressed Out” off 2015’s Blurryface.

