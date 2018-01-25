Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke performed with famed Spanish tenor Placido Domingo last night (Jan. 24).

The duo joined forces at the City of San Antonio’s tricentennial celebration at the Lila Cockrell Theater. Ally, a San Antonio native, duetted with Domingo on “Besame Mucho,” a famous bolero and one of Mexico’s most-recorded songs of all time.

In addition to the duet, Brooke covered Selena’s “No Me Queda Mas” during the gig, according to My San Antonio.

“Tonight, I take the stage alongside Mr. @PlacidoDomingo in my sensational hometown of San Antonio. It is my highest honor, and such a dream come true!” the singer wrote. “I will take in every single moment, and cherish it. This is truly a beautiful blessing from God. I am forever thankful.”

Watch fan footage of the performance below.