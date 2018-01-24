Photo: Jonathan Dyer / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Snoop Dogg is in a heavenly mood.

The Long Beach rap legend will debut new gospel material when he performs at the 19th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration next month, according to be Billboard.

The rapper first revealed the gospel project, reportedly titled Snoop Dogg Presents the Bible of Love, on Instagram last year by sharing a text conversation with his mother about the gospel music.

“I am so grateful to the Lord for you and how God is moving you in the direction to bless His people through the Word of God,” Snoop’s mom told him.

There is no release date set for Snoop Dogg Presents the Bible of Love yet, but it’s expected to bow this year.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will kick off Super Bowl 52 weekend on Thursday, February 1, at the Benson Great Hall at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota. A 1-hr special will air on BET on Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 at 11:00 p.m. ET.