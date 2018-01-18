Photo: Jonathan Dyer / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Football is one way Snoop Dogg gives back.

The rap icon has revealed the trailer for Coach Snoop, a new take on the series that debuts February 2 on Netflix.

The trailer goes behind the scenes of Snoop Youth Football League, showing how the rapper helps shape young lives through sports. The rapper is seen coaching the players, local South Central Los Angeles boys dealing with the often harsh reality of their lives.

“Music gave me the power to create a football league, but football is taking me to places music could have never taken me to,” the rapper says in the clip.

Coach Snoop originally debuted as a series on AOL back in 2016.

Watch the trailer for the new season on Netflix below.