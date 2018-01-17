Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Kyle McCann

Who dropped the hottest album of 2017? We’re about to find out as Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner.

The list of nominees for Best Rap Album at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards feature some records that made you think a bit over the last year or so, as well as some records that made you want to get up and dance a whole lot a bit in 2017 — basically, a little somethin’ somethin’ for whatever flavor you’re feelin’.

While JAY-Z looks to add to his collection of 21 GRAMMY awards and Kendrick Lamar will try to add to his seven, Migos, Tyler, The Creator, and Rapsody are each hoping to take home their first. Check out more from each of the nominees below.

4:44 – JAY-Z

Hov’s critically-acclaimed album is closely tied to last year’s GRAMMY-winning Lemonade by Jay’s wife, Beyoncé, including Jay’s reaction to Bey’s allegations of infidelity. The 10-track album is also the iconic hip-hop mogul’s most introspective work to date.

Watch Jay-Z’s video for “4:44.”

DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Critics have hailed K. Dot’s fourth studio album has his best work yet — which is crazy impressive considering Lamar has received at least one GRAMMY nomination every year since 2014.

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s video for “HUMBLE”

Culture – Migos

Dropping last January, this Platinum record from the Georgia hip-hop trio skyrocketed Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff into superstardom thanks in large part to massive support on the internet. The album’s lead single, “Bad and Boujee,” nominated for a GRAMMY itself, almost instantly became a social media phenomenon.

Watch the video for Migos’ “Band and Boujee” f/ Lil Uzi Vert

Laila’s Wisdom – Rapsody

Named in honor of her grandmother, Laila’s Wisdom is the first album dropped by North Carolina rapper Rapsody after she joined fellow nominee JAY-Z’s Roc Nation label. Critics have praised it, saying the record’s writing rivals that of any and all her hip-hop peers.

Watch the video for Rapsody’s “Power” f/ Kendrick Lamar and Lance Skiiiwallker

Flower Boy – Tyler, The Creator

Led by “Who Dat Boy,” the fourth solo studio album from the Odd Future frontman is his most positively-reviewed work yet. And while it is his second overall GRAMMY nomination, it’s his first as a major label artist.

Watch the video for Tyler, The Creator’s “Who Dat Boy”

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.