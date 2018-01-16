Filed Under:Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez
By Sarah Carroll

Selena Gomez’s mother is not holding back when it comes to her thoughts on her daughter working with Woody Allen on a new film.

Mandy Teefey addressed her feelings on Instagram after one of her followers asked if she could “make” Gomez write a letter of apology.

“Sorry, No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to,” Teefey replied. “I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

Gomez is set to appear in Allen’s upcoming project, A Rainy Day in New York, despite outcry from her fans over the director’s sexual abuse allegations.

