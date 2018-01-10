Photo: Brent Perniac / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

A new Drake documentary is in the works and it appears to focus on the artist’s early career and his relationship to the city of Houston.

Director MarQuis Trill shared a trailer for Toronto to Houston on Instagram writing: “People always ask ‘How did you get started?’ Well one way was filming @Champagnepapi [Drake] in Houston, Tx. Every concert, event, club, or appearance that happened in H-Town, I was there.”

“I’m talking 2009, as Drake was rising to the top of the music world,” he continued. “He credits Houston for the culture and the impact it had on him with launching his career – specifically on May 8, 2009, the show at Warehouse Live.”

The documentary does not currently have a release date, but the director wrote that it will be out this summer. Drake has yet to comment on the new film.

