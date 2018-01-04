PA Images/Sipa USA

By Sarah Carroll

We just a few hours away from the world premiere of Justin Timberlake’s “Filthy,” his first new track since 2016’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

JT gave fans an early sneak peek at the music video, sharing a 15-second teaser on social media with the caption, “…so real.”

Tune in tonight (Jan. 4) at 9pm for the world premiere of Timberlake’s “Filthy” with McCabe. We’ll be playing it every hour, so don’t miss out!