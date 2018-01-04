Photo: Jimmy Fontaine

By Scott T. Sterling

Charlie Puth has teamed with pop royalty Boyz II Men for a new throwback song, “If You Leave Me Now.”

“It’s probably one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Puth said in a press release of the smooth, soulful song that makes the most of Boyz II Men’s soaring melodies. Riding on stacked vocals and a simple finger-snap, the track is drenched in the ’90s aesthetic that Boyz II Men took to the top of the charts during that decade.

The song is the latest advanced treat ahead of Puth’s anticipated second album, Voicenotes, which is due to debut May 11.

Listen to “If You Leave Me Now” below.