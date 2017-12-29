Photo: Faye Sadou / AdMedia / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

For fans wanting to ring in the new year while watching performances from favorite artists, there are some strong options heading into 2018.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest — ABC, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. EST.

The legendary annual show has been marking the end of the year from New York’s Times Square for decades, and 2018 is no exception. Mariah Carey will return to make amends for her ill-fated performance on last year’s show. Camila Cabello, Sugarland and Nick Jonas are also slated for the Times Square broadcast, co-hosted by Jenny McCarthy. Britney Spears will beam in a performance from her residency in Las Vegas.

The Dick Clark show will celebrate the new year across America’s time zones, heading down to New Orleans with Imagine Dragons, Walk the Moon and Lucy Hale to see 2018 kick off in the Central Time Zone.

Ciara will host a star-studded show from Los Angeles for the Pacific Time Zone’s strike of midnight, with performances from Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Charlie Puth, Khalid, BTS, Alessia Cara, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Portugal. The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd, G-Eazy, Bebe Rexha, Alesso and Fitz & The Tantrums.

Times Square New Year’s Eve Life Webcast — TimesSquareBall.net, 6 p.m. EST

The official live webcast from the heart of New York’s Time Square will be commercial-free and boast performances from pop singer Andy Grammer and country artist Lauren Alaina.

¡Feliz 2018! (Happy 2018!)– Univision, 10 p.m. EST

Univision is heading to Miami to get 2018 started, so of course they tapped the king of the city, Pitbull, to hit the stage for a surely electric live performance.