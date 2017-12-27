97.1 AMP Radio/Chelsea Lauren Photography

By Sarah Carroll

2017 was a huge year for pop music. Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Sam Smith all dropped albums that lit up the charts and we also got to see new artists like Halsey and Khalid establish themselves in the music biz.

We were lucky to sit down with several A-list artists this year. Here are the top 5 AMP Radio interviews of 2017…

1. Sam Smith

After three long years, we finally got a new Sam Smith album, and wow, he DID NOT disappoint.

Back in September, Booker met up with Smith at the Capitol Records building and he explained why he’s always writing melancholy songs that give us ALL THE FEELS.

2. Selena Gomez

Massive doesn’t even begin to describe the year that Selena Gomez has had in 2017. She dropped new music, she executive produced hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, and successfully underwent a kidney transplant to treat her ongoing battle with lupus. And did we mention she’s back together with her sweetheart Justin Bieber?

We’re wishing Selena a happy and healthy 2018. Let’s look back at a little game she played with McCabe!

3. Niall Horan

In 2017, Niall Horan proved he could hold his own as a solo artist.

“Slow Hands” turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year and we were lucky enough to have the former One Direction member swing by for an intimate performance in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio.

4. Khalid

2017 is a year Khalid won’t be forgetting anytime soon. The singer exploded onto the scene with his hit track, “Location.”

He ended up winning the MTV VMA for Best New Artist, snagged five GRAMMY nominations, and performed at our We Can Survive benefit concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Backstage at the bowl, he spoke to Michelle about his whirlwind year.

5. Halsey

Halsey may be “Bad At Love,” but she’s great at writing hit singles.

“Now Or Never” and “Bad At Love” solidified Halsey’s status as one of the coolest solo artists out there, but she also didn’t shy away from collaborations either.

McCabe sat down with Halsey backstage at the Honda Center to chat all about, “Him And I,” her steamy duet with her boyfriend G-Eazy.

