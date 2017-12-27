Shakira has postponed the North American leg of her “El Dorado World Tour” while she continues to recover from a vocal cord hemorrhage.
“While disappointed to not be able to be to perform in January as scheduled,” a statement reads. “Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her.”
The Latina superstar has rescheduled her Southern California performances for August 28 at The Forum and August 31 at Honda Center.
Tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.
See the entire list of rescheduled dates below:
Aug. 3, 2018 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 4, 2018 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 7, 2018 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Aug. 8, 2018 – Montreal, QB – Bell Centre
Aug. 10, 2018 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Aug. 11, 2018 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Aug. 14, 2018 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Aug. 15, 2018 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Aug. 17, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Aug. 18, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena
Aug. 21, 2018 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 22, 2018 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug. 24, 2018 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug. 26, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Aug. 28, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Aug. 31, 2018 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sept. 1, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Garden Arena
Sept. 5, 2018 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Sept. 6, 2018 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center