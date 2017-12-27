Shakira has postponed the North American leg of her “El Dorado World Tour” while she continues to recover from a vocal cord hemorrhage.

“While disappointed to not be able to be to perform in January as scheduled,” a statement reads. “Shakira is happy to be able to get back on the road by summer with her best show yet, and remains incredibly grateful for all the loyalty, patience and support her fans have shown her.”

The Latina superstar has rescheduled her Southern California performances for August 28 at The Forum and August 31 at Honda Center.

Tickets previously purchased will be valid for the new date in your city or can be refunded at point of purchase if needed.

See the entire list of rescheduled dates below:

Aug. 3, 2018 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 4, 2018 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 7, 2018 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Aug. 8, 2018 – Montreal, QB – Bell Centre

Aug. 10, 2018 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11, 2018 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 14, 2018 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Aug. 15, 2018 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Aug. 17, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug. 18, 2018 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

Aug. 21, 2018 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 22, 2018 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug. 24, 2018 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug. 26, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Aug. 28, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Aug. 31, 2018 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 1, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Garden Arena

Sept. 5, 2018 – San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Sept. 6, 2018 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center