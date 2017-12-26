Photo: Mark J. Rebilas / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Wayne fans were given a long-awaited holiday present yesterday (Dec. 25) with the release of the rapper’s latest mixtape, Dedication 6.

Related: Lil Wayne Spreads Holiday Cheer with New Toys for Kids in New Orleans



The latest edition of the DJ Drama-assisted series clocks in at 15 tracks, with Wayne delivering new verses over some of the year’s biggest tracks, including Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” and Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” with the latter featuring Nicki Minaj.

Check out Wayne’s new mixtape and download it for free here.