Photo: Crash / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

On the same night that Kendrick Lamar will vie for some of the biggest GRAMMY awards of the year, he’ll debut a new Nike collaboration.

January 28 is the release date for Lamar’s custom Nike Cortez collaboration, which is the same day he’ll compete in such hallowed GRAMMY categories as Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

Lamar revealed the “Cortez Kenny” sneaker on Instagram recently, with the shoes retailing at $100. The rapper’s custom sneakers will be available for purchase through Nike’s SNKRS app starting Jan. 28.