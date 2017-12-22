Unless otherwise indicated below, KAMP-FM’s general contest rules apply to KAMP-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KAMP-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KAMP-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

ON-AIR:

Win Tickets to See Maroon 5 in Las Vegas on NYE!

Contest Date Range: December 22, 2017 5:00 pm PT – December 24, 2017 11:59 pm PT

For the On-Air Contest, Maroon 5 NYE in Las Vegas, listen to the Station beginning on December 22, 2017 5:00 pm PT and ending on December 24, 2017 11:59 pm PT for the announcement of the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the 9th caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the Station contest line at 877-971-4487 will win two (2) tickets to see Maroon 5 on December 31, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV, plus a two (2) night stay at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV upon verification of eligibility. There will be up to a total of eight (8) winners selected in the Promotion. Winner and guest must be 21 years of age or older at the time the prize is awarded. Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to see Maroon 5 on December 31, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, plus a two (2) night stay at Mandalay Bay. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each prize is $880.00, courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, KAMP-FM general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win An iPhone X!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 12:00 am PT – December 22, 2018 5:11 pm PT

For the On-Air Contest, iPhone X-Mas, listen to the Station each weekday beginning on December 11, 2017 at 12:00 am PT and ending on December 22, 2017 at 5:11 pm PT during the Entry Period for the announcement of the cue to call. Upon hearing the cue to call, the 10th caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call) to get through to the Station contest line at 877-971-4487 will win one (1) $1100 Apple gift card upon verification of eligibility. There will be up to a total of ten (10) winners selected in the contest. Each winner will receive one (1) $1100 gift card to Apple, courtesy of AMP radio. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $1,100.00. Apple is not a participant in, or sponsor of, this promotion. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

ONLINE:

Win Tickets To The AMP Advance Screening of Insidious: The Last Key!

Contest Date Range: December 19, 2017 3:00 pm PT – December 28, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Insidious: The Last Key, enter to win between 3:00 pm PT on December 19, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on December 28, 2017 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about December 29, 2017, five (5) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) passes to the AMP advance screening of Insidious: The Last Key at the AMC Burbank 16 on January 3, 2018, courtesy of Universal Pictures. Prize has no value, as tickets cannot be purchased. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Two (2) Tickets to Fetty Wap at the House of Blues Anaheim on February 5, 2018!

Contest Date Range: December 19, 2017 5:00 pm PT – January 21, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Fetty Wap at House of Blues Anaheim, enter to win between 5:00pm PT on December 19, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 21, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about January 22, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Fetty Wap at the House of Blues Anaheim on February 5, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $70.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win a Copy of Despicable Me 3 on Blu-Ray !

Contest Date Range: December 19, 2017 6:00 am PT – January 1, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Despicable Me 3, enter to win between 6:00am PT on December 19, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 1, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about January 2, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive one (1) copy of Despicable Me 3 on Blu-Ray, courtesy of Illumination Entertainment. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $19.99. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win An Urban Plates $50 Gift Card!

Contest Date Range: December 18, 2017 12:00 pm PT – January 7, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Urban Plates Gift Card, enter to win between 12:00pm PT on December 18, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 7, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about January 8, 2018, two (2) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive one (1) $50 Gift Card to Urban Plates, courtesy of Urban Plates. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $50.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Two (2) Tickets to Juanes at The Forum on May 12, 2018!

Contest Date Range: December 15, 2017 12:00 pm PT – April 29, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Juanes at The Forum, enter to win between 12:00pm PT on December 15, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on April 29, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about April 30, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Juanes at The Forum on May 12, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $99.90. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win $100 to Kevin Jewelers!

Contest Date Range: December 11, 2017 6:00 am PT – December 21, 2017 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Kevin Jewelers, enter to win between 6:00am PT on December 11, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on December 21, 2017 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about December 22, 2017, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive a $100 voucher towards a purchase at Kevin Jewelers, courtesy of Kevin Jewelers. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $100.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Two (2) Tickets to Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl on May 18th or 19th, 2018!

Contest Date Range: December 4, 2017 12:00 pm PT – April 1, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl, enter to win between 12:00pm PT on December 4, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on April 1, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about April 2, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Taylor Swift at the Rose Bowl on May 18th or 19th, 2018 (KAMP-FM will determine the date), courtesy of Messina Touring Group, LLC. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $228.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Two (2) Tickets to Khalid at the Greek Theatre on May 9, 2018!

Contest Date Range: December 1, 2017 6:00 am PT – December 26, 2017 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Khalid at the Greek Theatre, enter to win between 6:00am PT on December 1, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on December 26, 2017 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about December 27, 2017, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Khalid at the Greek Theatre on May 9, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $80.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Two (2) Tickets to Maroon 5 at The Forum on June 4, 2018!

Contest Date Range: November 6, 2017 6:00 am PT – January 28, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Maroon 5 at The Forum, enter to win between 6:00am PT on November 6, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 28, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about January 29, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Maroon 5 at The Forum on June 4, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $99.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Two (2) Tickets to Demi Lovato at The Forum on March 2, 2018!

Contest Date Range: October 30, 2017 6:00 am PT – February 18, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Demi Lovato at The Forum, enter to win between 6:00am PT on October 30, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on February 18, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or about February 19, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Demi Lovato at The Forum on March 2, 2018, courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $199.98. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Tickets to Charlie Puth at the Greek Theatre on August 14, 2018 or at FivePoint Amphitheatre on August 15, 2018! (Promotions will decide on date)

Contest Date Range: December 22, 2017 6:00 am PT – January 1, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Charlie Puth, enter to win between 6:00am PT on December 22nd, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 1, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or around January 2, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Charlie Puth at the Greek Theatre on August 14, 2018 or at FivePoint Amphitheatre on August 15, 2018 (KAMP-FM will determine the date), courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $79.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win a $50 Gift Card, plus Gold Toe Socks!

Contest Date Range: December 20, 2017 6:00 am PT – January 1, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Gold Toe, enter to win between 6:00am PT on December 20th, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 1, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or around January 2, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive one (1) $50.00 gift card and Gold Toe socks, courtesy of Gold Toe. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $75.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win Run of Engagement Passes to see Pitch Perfect 3!

Contest Date Range: December 22, 2017 6:00 am PT – January 1, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Pitch Perfect 3, enter to win between 6:00am PT on December 22nd, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 1, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or around January 2, 2018, five (5) winners will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive two (2) Run of Engagement passes to see Pitch Perfect 3 at any AMC Theater in the Los Angeles Area (valid Mon-Thurs, excluding holidays), courtesy of Universal Pictures. Prize has no value, as tickets cannot be purchased. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Win a $75 Grocery Store Gift Card Courtesy of Best Foods!

Contest Date Range: December 25, 2017 6:00 am PT – January 7, 2018 11:59 pm PT

For the Web Contest, Best Foods, enter to win between 6:00am PT on December 25th, 2017 and 11:59pm PT on January 7, 2018 by filling out the entry form linked to our contest page. On or around January 8, 2018, one (1) winner(s) will be randomly selected, and upon verification, will receive one (1) $75.00 grocery Store gift card, courtesy of Best Foods. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $75.00. Otherwise, AMP’s general rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.