Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

DJ Khaled had a jet ski mishap on the water yesterday (Dec. 20). The hitmaker documented his trials and tribulations in 12 social media videos.

Related: Mase Enshrines Diddy and DJ Khaled on ‘Rap Rushmore’

First, his jet ski got stuck on a branch. During the process of getting it unstuck, Khaled cut his leg. The producer then sensed it was time to call for backup, and as he waited for help he Facetimed with his son (and infant executive producer) Asahd. Throughout the ordeal Khaled remained philosophical, noting a major key is to not panic.

Finally, Khaled made it to safety and got some first aid for his leg. Later on, he swung by Drake’s house and assured everyone he was okay.

Watch the 12-part saga, which contains some profanity, now at Radio.com.