By Sarah Carroll

The old saying goes, “Don’t mix business with pleasure,” but that’s exactly what happened when G-Eazy teamed up with his girlfriend Halsey for their brand new collaboration, “Him And I.”

It’s not a decision the Bay Area rapper took lightly. G-Eazy told 97.1 AMP Radio’s McCabe that he is infamously picky about when he chooses to work with other artists.

“My perspective on collaborations is it’s got to make sense. It’s got to be the right time. It’s got to be the right song. I don’t care if I was best friends with the biggest artists in the world. If it wasn’t the right time, I wouldn’t ask them to do a song or whatever.”

“And that song, I mean her and I just caught a vibe and it was very – you know, it is what it is,” he continued. “That’s us, so that was just a peek into who we are and what we do.”

G-Eazy also revealed that we can expect some surprise live appearances from Halsey during his The Beautiful And Damned Tour.

“We like to spend as much time together as we can. It’s hard because we’re both busy, but being busy is a blessing. We make it work.”

Watch McCabe’s full interview with G-Eazy below!

