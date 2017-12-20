Photo: Anthony Behar / USA Today Network

By Scott T. Sterling

Eminem is ready to release the first music video from his Revival album for the single “Walk on Water,” featuring Beyoncé.

The rapper shared a clip from the video, which finds Eminem sitting in a classroom with clones of himself. Each clone sits at an old-fashioned typewriter, pounding out gibberish on pages of paper.

There is no indication yet if Beyoncé will appear in the new video, or when it will be released.

Watch the video teaser below.