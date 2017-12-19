Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

This year’s final college football game is launching its first big halftime show, with Kendrick Lamar slated to perform.

“Having the opportunity to perform at halftime of what will surely be the best game of the year between two deserving universities is truly an honor,” said Kendrick Lamar in a press statement. “Thank you, ESPN, for having me be the first halftime performer ever at the College Football Playoff National Championship.”

ESPN will broadcast the game on Jan. 8 from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with Lamar’s special performance set just outside in Centennial Olympic Park. The halftime show will be a free, non-ticketed event.

“In each year of the College Football Playoff, we’ve been able to build upon the experience of the last,” shared Ed Erhardt, president, ESPN global sales & marketing. “This year is a true first for college football – and it makes sense that the hottest performer of the moment, Kendrick Lamar, would usher in this new era for the national championship game.”

Lamar’s connection with the sports world was on full display last night (Dec. 18) when he performed at a special VIP pre-party before Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony with the L.A. Lakers at Staples Center.