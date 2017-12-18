Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

On Saturday night (Dec. 16), Nicki Minaj glanced at the iTunes top Hip-Hop/Rap chart and noticed a trend: The top spots were dominated by white rappers, like Eminem, Post Malone, Macklemore, G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly. The female MC shared a screenshot on Instagram with the caption: “It’s a great time to be a white rapper in America huh?”

Her now-deleted comment drew mixed responses from her followers and others on social media. Some felt her observation was innocuous, others felt she was “singling out” white rappers. And some felt she was raising an important question about representation in hip-hop. In addition to her question, Nicki added: “These are the top 10 rap songs on US iTunes. S/O to Em & Post. Two of my faves. Congrats to Em on his new album. #Motorsport put dat thing in sport.”

After the controversy, Nicki shared another since-deleted update calling out her “sensitive” critics.

“It IS a great time to be a white rapper in America,” she wrote. “I wanna sign one for my new label. U know anyone?”

“Whenever a black woman speaks on ANYTHING she’s labeled as ‘mad’ ‘angry’ ‘bitter,’” Nicki wrote. “I’m on 4 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. I’m blessed & highly favored thx to my amazing fans.”

