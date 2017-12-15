By Robyn Collins
Rap legend Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, is setting up shop in his hometown of Detroit to celebrate the release of his new album Revival.
The pop-up shop will offer, among other things, “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a reference to the iconic line from Em’s song, “Lose Yourself.”
The temporary merch site is located outside of The Shelter, below the music venue Saint Andrew’s Hall.
Michigan-based restaurant group Union Joints has been tapped to handle the cooking. “It’s not the kind of pasta you’d expect if your grandma came from Italy on a boat…it’s more like the spaghetti you’d know if your mom came to Michigan on a bus,” said co-owner Curt Catallo in a press release. “We wanted to take something you’d expect and just try and surprise you with the way we do it.”
“It’s a totally scratch sauce,” added Union Joints chef Vince Baker, “but you can practically taste the jar.”
Shop hours are Friday and Saturday 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.
Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spag… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017