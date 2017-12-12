Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Frank Ocean posted a message on his Tumblr last night (Dec. 11) that seemed to tease the coming of a Grand Theft Auto radio station. This morning, the long-awaited video game update called “Doomsday Heist” was released, and it does, indeed, include the new channel “Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM” in the radio station options.

Related: Has Frank Ocean Finished His Next Album?

Ocean can now be heard in the game alongside other contributors, including Tyler the Creator, Danny Brown, Iggy Pop and Flying Lotus, reports Pitchfork. We have yet to see whether or not the channel will contain a preview of material from Ocean’s next album, the follow-up to 2016’s Blonde, which he says is already finished.