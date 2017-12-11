Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jeezy is set to warm up the winter with the 2018 Cold Summer Tour.

The 6-week, 31-city U.S. tour with special guest Tee Grizzley launches in Anaheim, CA on February 7 at the House of Blues.

The Cold Summer Tour exclusive 48-hour ticket pre-sale at Jeezy’s website base will take place Tuesday, December 12 -Thursday, December 14th and are available here.

The tour will be in support of the rapper’s new album, Pressure, which is due to debut on Dec. 15.

See the full itinerary below.

2/7 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

2/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

2/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

2/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

2/15 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

2/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

2/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall of Minneapolis

2/21 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

2/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

2/23 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

2/24 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

2/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

2/26 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

2/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

3/1 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

3/2 – New York, NY @ Playstation Theater

3/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

3/4 – Washington DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/6 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

3/7 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

3/8 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach

3/9 – Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

3/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

3/11 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

3/15 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Memorial Auditorium

3/16 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

3/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans

3/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

3/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

3/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

3/23 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

