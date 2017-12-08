Photo: Giulio Marcocchi / Ian West / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jeezy and Puff Daddy are the kings of Miami in the music video for “Bottles Up.”

The clip features the two rap superstars cruising through the city in the back of a luxury car, tossing cash in the air and stunting for the camera. The pair hit a series of clubs before hitting the ocean in a stealth boat.

The video ends with Jeezy and Puff Daddy pulling up in front of an all-night convenience store to stock up on those ever-important end of the night snacks.

“Bottles Up” is taken from Jeezy’s forthcoming full-length, Pressure, due to debut Dec. 15.

Check out the new clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.