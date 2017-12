By Scott T. Sterling

Ellie Goulding is spreading the holiday spirit with her cover version of the traditional Christmas classic, “O Holy Night.” Listen to it below.

The singer’s delicate trill adds a warmth and vulnerability to Goulding’s version of the Christmas favorite.

In other good tidings this month for the singer, Goulding, was just named a UN Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador.