By Scott T. Sterling

Drake has got something to say.

The rapper has jumped on a new track, “Bring it Back,” from Atlanta artist Trouble that’s produced by Mike Will Made It.

“I let Drake hear it, and Drake was like, ‘Yo, this song is crazy,’ and he ended up hopping on that joint,” Mike Will Made It told L.A. Leakers about the track during an interview earlier this year.

Hear Drake’s fiery verse on the explicit “Bring it Back” now at Radio.com.