PA Images/Sipa USA, Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA, Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

By Sarah Carroll

As firefighters continuing to battle several wildfires throughout the Los Angeles region, celebrities are taking to social media to express their thoughts, prayers, and concerns.

The Skirball brush fire that broke out Wednesday morning hit close too close to home for many A-listers, including some who were forced to evacuate quickly.

Check out the reactions from several stars below:

Saying a prayer and sending loving thoughts to those suffering in California due to these horrible fires. No one deserves to lose their home, and during the holidays this is especially traumatic. Praying for you and that you find some peace and the flames settle. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eABzeROpVx — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 6, 2017

This wild fire in LA is terrifying!😭 My house is now being evacuated to get all of my pets out of there safely. Thank you to all the firefighters who are risking their lives to save ours. You are true heroes! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6uYBUh1pjV — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 6, 2017

Really appreciate you guys and the risk you take keeping us all safe. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SOZI1a8ASK — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 7, 2017

people of LA , please stay safe. So sad ! — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) December 6, 2017

we are fine and we will be fine. thinking of everyone else affected and continuing my lifelong intense love of firefighters. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 6, 2017

Coming home to the images from the #SkirballFire. My God. Stay safe, LA. Prayers and heart with first responders. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 6, 2017

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

hurts so much to see footage of the fires in LA/surrounding areas. its just a tweet but i love you guys. sayin a prayer for your safety. — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) December 7, 2017

Ash is falling on my car on the 405 😁

Ventura county wildfires — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) December 5, 2017

If you live anywhere in Southern California, your life is being impacted by the fires today. Please be careful and make room for the firefighters. They are our heroes. #SkirballFire — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 6, 2017

Horrified by the pictures of the fires back home. Everyone in LA, please stay safe!!! 😩❤ — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 6, 2017

Ways you can help Californians during a devastating time on the footsteps of the holidays. (Don’t forget about the animals too!) # pic.twitter.com/iBDsV94Yon — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) December 7, 2017

Just finding out about the terrible fires in LA. Can’t believe it. Thinking of everyone. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) December 7, 2017

Oh no. Los Angeles please stay safe. https://t.co/P2KqxpWpRj — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 7, 2017

Scary, scary times. Thank you to all the men and women on the front lines, risking their lives to protect people, pets and homes. Stay safe out there, folks! https://t.co/1TINdaJz1E — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) December 6, 2017